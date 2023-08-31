Mike Ashley’s Frasers Raises Stake in Boohoo to 9.1%

British sportswear group Frasers raised its stake in online fashion seller Boohoo to 9.1 percent from 7.8 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct and majority-owned by Mike Ashley, has previously described its stake in Boohoo as consistent with its strategy of building “supportive” positions in “attractive” companies.

The group also owns stakes in electrical retailers Currys and AO World, and upmarket brand Hugo Boss among others.

By Sarah Young; Editor: Kate Holton

