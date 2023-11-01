default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Next Raises Guidance Again on Strong Third Quarter Sales

The entrance to a Next store with the white sign over the doorway and shopping rails within the store.
Next Plc raised profit guidance for the fourth time in recent months after sales in its third quarter grew more than expected. (Shutterstock)
By

Next Plc, the British clothing and homeware chain, raised profit guidance for the fourth time in recent months after sales in its third quarter grew more than expected.

The retailer boosted its full-year forecast for profit before tax by £10 million ($12 million) to £885 million, in an earnings update Wednesday. Full-price sales rose 4 percent from August through October, £23 million ahead of its previous expectations.

Shares rose 3.6 percent in early trading. The stock has climbed by around a fifth since the start of the year.

Considered a bellwether for the health of Britain’s high-street retailers, Next had a strong performance as inflation-linked pay rises prompted people to buy more clothes. Unseasonably warm weather during autumn led to sales being volatile on a weekly basis, but they picked up in the second half of October when Britain was hit by a major storm.

Next has become a force to be reckoned with in UK retail. Last month the retailer purchased clothing brand FatFace for £115 million, joining a string of recent acquisitions that include fashion label Joules, homeware brand Cath Kidston and online furniture store Made.com. Next has also strengthened its control over UK fashion house Reiss.

By Katie Linsell

Learn more:

Next Raises Profit Outlook on Better Weather, Consumers’ Wage Hikes

British fashion retailer Next raised its sales and profit guidance for the year, saying trading had exceeded expectations on the back of warmer weather and a wages boost for consumers, sending its shares higher.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

The Retailer That Finally Got Rental Right

Urban Outfitters has spent over $100 million building Nuuly, a competitor to Rent the Runway that stocks more casual clothing. Four years in, the service is growing fast, and its owner says it will soon be profitable.

Shein Buys Missguided Brand From Britain’s Frasers

Frasers said on Monday, Shein will acquire the intellectual property and trademarks of Missguided, while Frasers will retain its real estate and employees which have now been integrated into Frasers’ fashion division.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023