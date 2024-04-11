Nike Pins Hopes on Olympics to Win Back Market Share

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Manhattanites had little love for the $25 billion megaproject when it opened five years ago (the pandemic lockdowns didn't help, either). But a constantly shifting mix of stores, restaurants and experiences is now drawing large numbers of both locals and tourists.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
To survive in the long run, the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom need more than new ownership structures or retail formats; they must reinvent their entire value proposition with a selection that can compete with online fast fashion and off-price players.
Fast-growing start-ups like Hettas, Saysh and Moolah Kicks created sneakers designed specifically for active women. The sportswear giants are watching closely.