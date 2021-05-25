default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Nordstrom Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Nordstrom Rack's Herald Square store in New York City. Getty.
Nordstrom Rack's Herald Square store in New York City. Getty. (Drew Angerer)
By

Nordstrom Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and fresh government stimulus checks boosted traffic at department stores.

Total revenue rose to $3.01 billion in the first quarter ended May 1 from $2.12 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.90 billion.

By Uday Sampath; Editor: Shinjini Ganguli

