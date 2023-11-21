Nordstrom Revenue Sags as Inflation Turns Holiday Shoppers Picky

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
More than a handful of brands confirmed reports of chronic late payments that sparked some vendors to halt shipments to the US department store. Owner Hudson’s Bay Company said it raised $340 million to help fund its retail operations.
Growing demand for lookalike products, coupled with a pullback in spending due to inflation, is cutting in to sales of some trendy, big-name products.
Shoppers are still reeling from inflation, even as pricing pressures are easing. Brands may need to offer deeper markdowns to ensure strong holiday sales.
Through six-figure events, influencer trips and merch releases, brands are betting big on F1′s hotly anticipated answer to the Super Bowl.