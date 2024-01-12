default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Off-Price Retailer Brand Alley Has Acquired The Edit Ldn, a Sneaker Resale Platform

The sale comes after the sneaker platform, which recently attracted investment from several athletes, experienced cash flow issues towards the end of last year.
a sneaker store
The Edit Ldn — which specialises in reselling limited-edition sneakers and luxury and streetwear clothing — generated revenue of £5.8 million ($7 million) in 2022, founder Moses Rashid told BoF in October 2023. (The Edit Ldn)
By

Limited edition sneaker and streetwear marketplace The Edit Ldn has sold a majority stake to UK-based off-price fashion retailer Brand Alley, after experiencing cash flow issues toward the end of 2023, BoF has learned.

Founded by entrepreneur Moses Rashid in January 2020, the London-based retailer attracted investment from a roster of celebrity shareholders that included NBA veteran PJ Tucker, the NFL’s Xavier McKinney, American actress La La Anthony and Premier League footballers Ollie Watkins and Jesse Lingard. The company said some investors will remain as brand ambassadors following the acquisition.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Rashid confirmed he will remain The Edit Ldn’s chief executive under Brand Alley.

The Edit Ldn’s most recent capital raise occurred in January 2023 —  a £3.9 million ($5 million) seed round, led by New York-based private equity firm Regah Ventures to fund international expansion. That month, it also announced a partnership with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls. As well as benefiting from private shopping events with the team’s players, the retailer became the Bulls’ tunnel walk sponsor for the team’s away games for the 2022-2023 and 2023- 2024 seasons, making it the first fashion business to secure such a deal in the NBA.

The company — which, similar to StockX and GOAT, specialises in reselling limited-edition sneakers and luxury and streetwear clothing — generated revenue of £5.8 million ($7.3 million) in 2022, Rashid told BoF in October 2023.

However, it ran into cash flow issues in the final quarter of 2023, prompting the company to search for a buyer.

“Although 2023 was another year of positive growth and revenue, it has been a difficult period with financial challenges being accelerated by external funding sources that we had on our creditor books,” Rashid said in a statement. “It was crucial to act fast to find a long-term partner who sees the potential to take The Edit Ldn global and offer the operational infrastructure required for sustainable growth.”


Learn more:

Case Study | Fashion’s New Rules For Sports Marketing

Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s recent case study explain.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Op-Ed | Retailers Can Manage Red Sea Shipping Delays — for Now

The majority of mass-market fashion is sourced from China, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia and shipped abroad. (Zara-owner Inditex SA manufactures about 60 percent of its products close to its headquarters in Arteixo, in northern Spain, and flies in garments made elsewhere.)

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024