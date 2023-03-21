default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

On Returns to Profit, Surpasses $1 Billion in Revenue

A woman wears red and white On trainers running along a concrete road.
The company returned to profit last year after making a loss in 2022 and 2021. (On )
By

The fast-growing Swiss running footwear company reported net income of CHF 57.7 million ($62.4 million), up from a loss of CHF 170.2 million in 2021, sending the company’s stock up as much as 28 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

Net sales of CHF 1.2 billion in 2022, up 69 percent from the previous year, saw the company pass CHF 1 billion in revenue for the first time in its 13-year history.

The company’s share price is down 30 percent since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2021.

On has proved resilient to economic headwinds that have hit sales at rivals. Revenue increased by 73 percent in the brand’s wholesale channel, comprised of its 8,700-strong network of retail partners, which range from speciality running stores to luxury fashion names like Dover Street Market, Browns and Kith.

The brand’s growing direct-to-consumer channel contributed CHF 445 million in revenue, up 61 percent from 2021, boosted by flagship store openings in the last year in London, Tokyo, Mexico City and across China.

Supply chain challenges crimped the brand’s profit margin by three percent in the year, but On forecast this would rebound in 2023.  It’s projecting revenue of “at least” CHF 1.7 billion this year.

Learn more:

Can On Set a New Pace for Sportswear? | Case Study

On hasn’t taken long to turn its unconventional performance-running shoes into one of the world’s most recognisable footwear brands. The Swiss company, launched in 2010, has won credibility with the running elite while cultivating a loyal fashion fanbase, with support from tennis star Roger Federer.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Vans Knows You’re Sick of Their Shoes

For 15 years, the canvas sneaker giant rode a wave of teen demand for its classic styles, only to find itself on the outs when customers moved on to more innovative footwear. Will its new products drive growth again?

How In-Store Fragrances Positively Impact Brand Value

BoF sits down with Lorenzo Cotti, CEO and founder of Integra Fragrances, to discover how olfactory strategies can increase brand equity and drive sales revenue while responding to growing consumer concern over air-quality.

Temu’s Ambitions Are Bigger Than Beating Shein

With a Super Bowl ad and a social marketing blitz, the Chinese-owned e-commerce platform has quickly built a big fast fashion business in the US. Analysts say its business model points to eventually competing against Amazon and TikTok.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech