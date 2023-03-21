On Returns to Profit, Surpasses $1 Billion in Revenue

The Business of Fashion
For 15 years, the canvas sneaker giant rode a wave of teen demand for its classic styles, only to find itself on the outs when customers moved on to more innovative footwear. Will its new products drive growth again?
BoF sits down with Lorenzo Cotti, CEO and founder of Integra Fragrances, to discover how olfactory strategies can increase brand equity and drive sales revenue while responding to growing consumer concern over air-quality.
With a Super Bowl ad and a social marketing blitz, the Chinese-owned e-commerce platform has quickly built a big fast fashion business in the US. Analysts say its business model points to eventually competing against Amazon and TikTok.
Nike and On report results this week, and will likely take a more upbeat view of the sneaker market than their rivals. That, plus what else to watch for this week.