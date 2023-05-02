OTB’s Jil Sander Appoints Luca Lo Curzio as CEO

Luxury brand Jil Sander, owned by Italian fashion holding OTB Group, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Luca Lo Curzio as its new chief executive officer.

“I am sure that Luca Lo Curzio, a manager with great international experience, will be able to guide the company towards its new growth path,” said in a statement Ubaldo Minelli, OTB Group’s CEO.

Lo Curzio, who will replace Minelli at the helm of Jil Sander, has worked for Ermenegildo Zegna Group in North America, Luxottica in China, Danone and L’Oréal.

OTB, founded by Renzo Rosso, bought Jil Sander in April 2021.

By by Romolo Tosiani, Editor Giselda Vagnoni

