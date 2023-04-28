Jil Sander and the Power of Love

The Business of Fashion
One house is in transition, the other is in a process of consolidation, but Gucci and Jil Sander both offered wonderful surprises, writes Tim Blanks.
The owner of Diesel and Margiela is acquiring the label from Japanese group Onward. Designers Luke and Lucie Meier are set to remain in place.
Luke and Lucie Meiers have managed to translate the house's founding principle of purism into shapes that are as essential as they are metropolitan — and all the better for it.
There are stores, there are flagships, and then there are mega projects like Dior’s Avenue Montaigne, Chanel’s Rue Cambon and Gucci’s Garden that go a step further in driving revenue and creating a lasting impression with shoppers. On Friday after a four-year renovation, Tiffany will make its case to be added to that list.
The collection is comprised of re-issues of Ford’s favourite looks from the past 13 years.
Kering’s first-quarter sales were a stress test for luxury demand after strong momentum at LVMH and Hermès pushed shares in the sector to dizzying heights.