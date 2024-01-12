Palace Founder Lev Tanju Joins Fila

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
The chains are exceeding sales expectations in a choppy market by giving young shoppers the products they want, in just the right amount.
From Barbiecore to quiet luxury, fashion’s lightning fast trend cycle took brands and retailers for a ride in 2023. Here’s what we will take with us in 2024 — and what’s still to come.
Sportswear brands can lean into innovation, technology and collaborations to build credibility with outdoor-focused consumers, explains On's co-founder for The State of Fashion 2024.
The sportswear brand surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2022, buoyed by soaring demand for its fashion-forward performance products, parent-company Amer Sports’ IPO filing revealed.