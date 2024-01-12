default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Palace Founder Lev Tanju Joins Fila

Lev Tanju, founder of Palace Skateboards
The first Fila+ collection will be presented to buyers this month, before a campaign release in June. (Fila)
Lev Tanju, founder of British streetwear brand Palace Skateboards, will join Fila as creative director of its new Fila+ line offering an “elevated take on sportswear,” the brand said Friday.

Tanju will remain creative director of Palace.

The first Fila+ collection will be presented to buyers later this month ahead of a marketing campaign set to be released in June.

The new line is Fila’s latest move to target fashion consumers. In December 2022, Fila presented a collection designed by Haider Ackermann at a runway show in Manchester. In September 2023, the company signed Hailey Bieber as a brand ambassador.

Fila reported revenue of $163.44 million in its most recent quarter, down 35 percent year-on-year, citing challenging conditions in the key North America market and high inventory levels.

Massimo Osti Studio to Launch at Paris Fashion Week

A new label named for the Italian sportswear innovator will be launched as a spin-off of outerwear firm C.P. Company in January.

Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.
view more

The State of Fashion 2024