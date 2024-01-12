Palace Founder Lev Tanju Joins Fila

Lev Tanju, founder of British streetwear brand Palace Skateboards, will join Fila as creative director of its new Fila+ line offering an “elevated take on sportswear,” the brand said Friday.

Tanju will remain creative director of Palace.

The first Fila+ collection will be presented to buyers later this month ahead of a marketing campaign set to be released in June.

The new line is Fila’s latest move to target fashion consumers. In December 2022, Fila presented a collection designed by Haider Ackermann at a runway show in Manchester. In September 2023, the company signed Hailey Bieber as a brand ambassador.

Fila reported revenue of $163.44 million in its most recent quarter, down 35 percent year-on-year, citing challenging conditions in the key North America market and high inventory levels.

