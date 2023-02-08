default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Pandora Expects Organic Sales Growth Between -3% And 3% In 2023

Pandora said preliminary results showed record sales in the fourth quarter, fuelled by a strong US market.
Pandora has given a broad sales forecast for 2023, projecting a range between a drop of 3 percent to an increase of 3 percent, amid uncertainty over economic growth and its impact on consumer demand. (Shutterstock)
By

Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Wednesday gave a broad sales forecast for 2023, projecting a range between a drop of 3 percent to an increase of 3 percent, amid uncertainty over economic growth and its impact on consumer demand.

“We start off with a little bit of a wider view and as the year goes by, we expect that this will keep narrowing,” chief executive Alexander Lacik told Reuters.

Analysts had expected the firm’s sales growth forecast to come in at 1 percent on average. The lower end of the guidance assumed a worsening of macroeconomic conditions, Lacik said.

Last year, Pandora saw record high sales of 26.5 billion Danish crowns ($3.82 billion), corresponding to growth of 7 percent, above its guidance of 4 percent to 6 percent.

Shares in Pandora traded up 4.4 percent in early trading.

“We ended 2022 on a high note. Despite the macroeconomic pressure on consumers and Covid-19 headwinds in China, we continue to deliver solid growth vs. pre-pandemic levels,” Lacik said.

Pandora’s China business suffered most of last year due to strict Covid-19 curbs, but the market showed signs of bouncing back in January after Beijing eased many Covid rules.

“Through January, the traffic into the physical store network is sequentially improving week on week. People are still cautiously waiting to see if things are actually going to remain open,” Lacik told Reuters.

Pandora, which aims to triple its sales in China compared to 2019 levels, postponed a branch relaunch in the country last year. It now aims to initiate the relaunch, which entails large media investments and advertising, in the third quarter of this year, Lacik said.

Pandora on Wednesday reported quarterly sales of 9.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.43 billion), above an average forecast of 9.6 billion in a poll of analysts compiled by the company.

It proposed a dividend of 16 crowns per share and a new share buy-back programme of 2.4 billion crowns, with an intention to increase that to 5 billion unless macroeconomic conditions worsen, it said.

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editors: Anna Ringstrom and Bernadette Baum

Learn more:

Pandora Braces for Recession Despite Resilient Demand

Danish jewellery maker Pandora reported third-quarter sales just above expectations on Tuesday and said it is braced for recession even though shopper demand has proven resilient in the face of soaring living costs.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Timberland Be More Than Just a Boot Brand?

After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.

The Pandemic Sweatpants Brand That Kept on Growing

Aviator Nation’s pricey sweatpants and cashmeres had a cult following before they were swept up in the “dopamine dressing” phenomenon. Now, founder Paige Mycoskie – still the brand’s only shareholder – is ready to see just how big her vision for California surfer cool can get.

How to Recession-Proof Independent Retail

Small stores can remain competitive by scaling their private labels, testing new store concepts, and offering brands consumers can’t find on Farfetch or in Selfridges.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech