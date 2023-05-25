default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Ralph Lauren Results Top Estimates

Ralph Lauren executive Howard Smith stepped down from his role in March after misconduct accusations.
Ralph Lauren Corp beat profit estimates and reported a surprise rise in fourth-quarter revenue. (Shutterstock)
Ralph Lauren Corp beat profit estimates and reported a surprise rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as its new seasonal collections resonated with affluent shoppers at a time when luxury spending has cooled in the United States.

The company’s shares rose nearly 8 percent after it also posted a more than 30 percent jump in sales in China, with demand in the key luxury market rebounding sharply.

While overall US luxury spending has taken a hit, Ralph Lauren’s moves to double down on its outdoor wear and women’s clothing collections have drawn more shoppers.

Strong demand for its cable-knit sweaters and Polos has also helped the company keep promotions minimal, with quarterly revenue in North America, its biggest market, decreasing a smaller-than-expected 3 percent.

Ralph Lauren’s core higher-income customer base has been resilient, even in North America, chief executive Patrice Louvet said.

“[The] more value-oriented consumers are a smaller part of our customer base and getting smaller and smaller, as we bring in more higher-value consumers.”

Meanwhile, luxury companies ranging from LVMH and Gucci-owner Kering to Coach handbag maker Tapestry have flagged softer demand in the United States.

“Ralph Lauren has been running a really good business on all fronts, so even in a volatile sort of time, they’ve been able to have a decent performance,” said Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates.

The company’s Asia segment revenue rose 13 percent to $390 million.

Fourth-quarter net revenue increased 1 percent to $1.54 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of a drop to $1.47 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Excluding items, Ralph Lauren earned 90 cents per share, beating estimates of 61 cents.

The company forecasted fiscal 2024 revenue to increase in the low-single-digit range on a constant currency basis. Analysts are expecting a 5.6 percent rise to $6.73 billion.

By Deborah Sophia; Editors Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta

At Ralph Lauren, ‘the Brand Elevation Never Stops’

The brand’s first in-person show since 2019 hammered home the company’s big idea: that you don’t have to sacrifice prestige, even when you’re selling to the masses.


