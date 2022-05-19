default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Retail

Reality Show Love Island to Promote Preloved Fashion With Ebay Partnership

The viral UK series announced a deal with the second-hand online retailer on Thursday.
The viral UK series announced a deal with the second-hand online retailer on Thursday. (Love Island)
By

The viral UK series, which sees contestants placed in a villa with the aim of finding a partner, announced a deal with the second-hand online retailer that will give the show’s stars access to a shared wardrobe of pre-worn items during the show’s upcoming season.

In recent years, Love Island has faced a backlash regarding its relationship with fast fashion due to its avid following among younger consumers.

The series had previous fashion partnerships with retailers like I Saw It First and Missguided, which provided outfits for the contestants on the show.

“We believe that by joining forces with this incredibly influential programme, we’ll inspire the nation to think differently and make more conscious choices when it comes to their wardrobes,” said Eve Williams, Ebay’s chief marketing officer, in a statement on Thursday.

Learn more:

Can Lightning Strike Twice with Love Island’s New Fashion Partner?

The reality TV show has coupled up with a new fashion partner, I Saw It First. But will the marketing formula that worked so well last year continue to deliver results?

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion: Technology
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The State of Fashion: Technology