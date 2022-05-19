Reality Show Love Island to Promote Preloved Fashion With Ebay Partnership

The viral UK series, which sees contestants placed in a villa with the aim of finding a partner, announced a deal with the second-hand online retailer that will give the show’s stars access to a shared wardrobe of pre-worn items during the show’s upcoming season.

In recent years, Love Island has faced a backlash regarding its relationship with fast fashion due to its avid following among younger consumers.

The series had previous fashion partnerships with retailers like I Saw It First and Missguided, which provided outfits for the contestants on the show.

“We believe that by joining forces with this incredibly influential programme, we’ll inspire the nation to think differently and make more conscious choices when it comes to their wardrobes,” said Eve Williams, Ebay’s chief marketing officer, in a statement on Thursday.

