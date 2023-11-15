REI Accused of Widespread Labour Law Violations at Unionised US Stores

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Labels that get their start outside of major fashion hubs are leveraging their local identities and a strategic approach to wholesale to gain international followings.
The Australian designer, who earlier this year closed her label after two decades, is the most prominent designer yet to sell via Shein.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The fundraising landscape is still generally conservative, but companies like Alo Yoga are reportedly seeking multi-billion dollar valuations.