default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

On, the Roger Federer-Backed Running Label, Plans IPO in New York

Source: Courtesy
By

Swiss running shoemaker On Holding AG, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted Roger Federer as an investor, is planning an initial public offering in New York.

The Zurich-based company in a filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale. It has applied for the NYSE listing symbol “ONON.”

On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade ago. The pandemic gave the label a boost as well, thanks to a lockdown-inspired boom in the running, outdoor and casual clothing sectors. The shoes, known for their distinctive tubular cushions on the sole, have garnered somewhat of a cult following.

The company is eyeing a $6 billion to $8 billion valuation, Bilanz reported last week, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The company’s investors include Stripes, the growth investment firm founded by Ken Fox, and former 3G Capital dealmaker Alex Perez’s Point Break Capital, according to the filing. Asian private equity firm Hillhouse also owns a stake.

Federer became a shareholder of On in 2019, and last year the company unveiled a shoe he helped design and that’s named after him, which sells for about $200. He’s thought to have invested some 50 million francs, Handelszeitung reported in February.

On said its net income amounted to 3.8 million francs ($4.2 million) in the six months through June, compared with a loss of 33.1 million francs a year earlier. Adjusted Ebitda for the first half of the year was 47.3 million francs.

The company has a presence in about 8,100 retailers around the world, along with its own “global flagship” store that opened in New York in December.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Allen & Co. LLC, UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG are arranging the offering.

By Corinne Gretler.

Learn more:

Can Roger Federer Help Build the Next Big Sportswear Brand?

The tennis legend and cult running shoe label On are launching a sneaker together. In the latest edition of the BoF Podcast, Federer shares what’s next.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Inside the Big Business of Styling Athletes

NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.

Report: US Online Sales to Grow 4.8% in Crucial Holiday Season

Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.

At Coterie New York, The New Rules of Brand Building

To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index