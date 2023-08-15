Running brand On says strong franc is weighing on sales growth.

The Business of Fashion
Adidas and Nike and retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Fanatics have made significant investments in merchandise. Total sponsorship value grew to at least $349 million, from $342 million in 2019, according to GlobalData, with many brands aligning themselves with themes of women’s empowerment.
Pandora A/S raised its revenue forecast on strong demand as the Danish jewellery chain expands sales of lab-grown diamonds, aiming to popularise the cheaper alternatives to mined gems.
London-based DTC womenswear brand Me+Em is betting that its lego-like approach to fashion, which built it a following in its home country, will translate to the US market.
SKYPAD, a B2B SaaS platform which offers sell-through data distribution and streamlined reporting to partner retailers like Saks and fashion brands including Robert Graham, is designed to meet industry needs around increased transparency on product performance and agility in a changeable market.