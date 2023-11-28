Shein Files for US IPO in Major Test for Investor Appetite

The Business of Fashion
Consumer spending over Thanksgiving Weekend may have exceeded expectations, but shoppers may be stretching their wallets too thin, analysts say.
A small but growing online fashion community is practising a more critical form of consumption, marrying the quiet luxury trend with a desire for value and environmentally responsible products.
With consumers expected to buy less this holiday season, categories poised to outperform the industry include off-price and personal care. But brands can still appeal to shoppers by conveying a sense of value, whether through discounts or a point of differentiation.
More than a handful of brands confirmed reports of chronic late payments that sparked some vendors to halt shipments to the US department store. Owner Hudson’s Bay Company said it raised $340 million to help fund its retail operations.