default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Shein to Market Supply Chain Infrastructure to Global Brands, WSJ Reports

Shein and Forever 21-owner SPARC Group have formed a partnership.
Shein will make its supply-chain infrastructure and technology available to global brands. (Shutterstock)
By

China-founded fast fashion company Shein will make its supply-chain infrastructure and technology available to global brands, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter to investors from executive chairman Donald Tang.

By Utkarsh Shetti; Editor: Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Learn more:

Shein Seeks to Expand Supply Chain Beyond China

The fast fashion company will explore offerings in Mexico, Europe, Brazil and the US to diversify its supply chain.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Temu’s Ad Blitz Is Working

Spending data shows millions of consumers are shopping on the Chinese app after seeing its ubiquitous marketing. Worryingly for competitors, customers appear to like what they’re seeing.

Does Under Armour Need Kevin Plank?

When the American sportswear retailer announced the return of its controversial founder as CEO Wednesday, investors were perplexed. BoF unpacks why Plank may be back — and the challenges that lie ahead in his bid to transform its fortunes.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024