Shein to Market Supply Chain Infrastructure to Global Brands, WSJ Reports

China-founded fast fashion company Shein will make its supply-chain infrastructure and technology available to global brands, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter to investors from executive chairman Donald Tang.

By Utkarsh Shetti; Editor: Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Learn more:

Shein Seeks to Expand Supply Chain Beyond China

The fast fashion company will explore offerings in Mexico, Europe, Brazil and the US to diversify its supply chain.