default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Skechers Sues Steve Madden Over Sneaker Logo Trademarks

Shoe maker Skechers sued fashion company Steve Madden.
Shoe maker Skechers sued fashion company Steve Madden. (Shutterstock)
By

Shoe maker Skechers sued fashion company Steve Madden in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday, claiming its “Kennie” line of sneakers violates Skechers’ trademark rights in its “S” logos.

The Steve Madden sneakers feature an “S” design that is likely to mislead consumers into thinking Skechers made or endorsed them, the lawsuit said.

A Skechers spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit on Wednesday, citing pending litigation. Representatives for Steve Madden did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Skechers’ lawsuit called the design on Steve Madden’s shoe “essentially a stylised ‘S’ of similar (if not nearly identical) proportions” to the ‘S’ logos on Skechers’ shoes, placed in the same location.

Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers asked the court to order Steve Madden to stop the alleged misuse of its trademarks and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

Skechers has been involved in intellectual property disputes with several other shoemakers, including Nike, Adidas and Easy Spirit. It sued Berkshire Hathaway-owned Brooks Sports for trademark infringement and Hermes for design-patent infringement last year in lawsuits that were later settled.

Skechers also sued Long Island City, New York-based Steve Madden in 2015 for allegedly infringing several design patents covering aspects of its sneakers. The companies settled that dispute in 2016.

By Blake Brittain

Learn more:

Hermès Settles Skechers Patent Lawsuit Over Shoe Soles in New York

French luxury fashion house Hermès International SCA has settled a lawsuit brought by Skechers USA Inc that claimed Hermès sneakers infringed Skechers’ patent rights, according to a Wednesday filing in Manhattan federal court.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

The Role of Retail in Brand Building Today

As consumers re-engage with physical retail globally, BoF hosted a thought-leadership panel to discuss best-in-class strategies for SMEs innovating their retail ecosystems to drive performance and build their brand, from consumer behaviour insights and events strategies to technological integration and omnichannel engagement.

How to Fix Broken Brands

For storied but faded labels, reissuing archival styles with modern twists is the easy part. Long-term revival requires intensive internal reorganisation.

Supreme Revenue Declined in Financial Year Ended March 2023

New-York based streetwear giant Supreme generated revenues of $523.1 million for the year ended March 2023, down from $561.5 million in the same period the year before, according to parent company VF. Corp’s annual report. Net income also decreased to $64.8 million, down from $82.4 million the year before.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry