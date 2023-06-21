Skechers Sues Steve Madden Over Sneaker Logo Trademarks

Shoe maker Skechers sued fashion company Steve Madden in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday, claiming its “Kennie” line of sneakers violates Skechers’ trademark rights in its “S” logos.

The Steve Madden sneakers feature an “S” design that is likely to mislead consumers into thinking Skechers made or endorsed them, the lawsuit said.

A Skechers spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit on Wednesday, citing pending litigation. Representatives for Steve Madden did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Skechers’ lawsuit called the design on Steve Madden’s shoe “essentially a stylised ‘S’ of similar (if not nearly identical) proportions” to the ‘S’ logos on Skechers’ shoes, placed in the same location.

Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers asked the court to order Steve Madden to stop the alleged misuse of its trademarks and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

Skechers has been involved in intellectual property disputes with several other shoemakers, including Nike, Adidas and Easy Spirit. It sued Berkshire Hathaway-owned Brooks Sports for trademark infringement and Hermes for design-patent infringement last year in lawsuits that were later settled.

Skechers also sued Long Island City, New York-based Steve Madden in 2015 for allegedly infringing several design patents covering aspects of its sneakers. The companies settled that dispute in 2016.

By Blake Brittain

