Hermès Settles Skechers Patent Lawsuit Over Shoe Soles in New York

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
There are stores, there are flagships, and then there are mega projects like Dior’s Avenue Montaigne, Chanel’s Rue Cambon and Gucci’s Garden that go a step further in driving revenue and creating a lasting impression with shoppers. On Friday after a four-year renovation, Tiffany will make its case to be added to that list.
The collection is comprised of re-issues of Ford’s favourite looks from the past 13 years.
Kering’s first-quarter sales were a stress test for luxury demand after strong momentum at LVMH and Hermès pushed shares in the sector to dizzying heights.
During Salone del Mobile, Ginori 1735 unveiled its redesigned Milanese flagship store — the latest iteration of the 300-year-old business’ strategic move into the lifestyle market. BoF sits down with Ginori 1735′s brand and product director Annalisa Tani to learn more.