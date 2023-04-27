Hermès Settles Skechers Patent Lawsuit Over Shoe Soles in New York

French luxury fashion house Hermès International SCA has settled a lawsuit brought by Skechers USA Inc that claimed Hermès sneakers infringed Skechers’ patent rights, according to a Wednesday filing in Manhattan federal court.

The filing said the two sides signed a confidential settlement agreement on Monday. Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment and additional details.

Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers sued Hermès last year, alleging its Eclair and Envol sneakers infringe two Skechers design patents covering the undulating “Massage Fit” soles in its “Go Walk” walking shoes.

Skechers said the soles of Hermès’ shoes were “substantially the same” as its soles and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

Hermès did not respond to the allegations in court.

Skechers has also sued Fila, Reebok, Steve Madden and other shoemakers in the past for infringing “Go Walk” design patents, in cases that later settled.

By Blake Brittain

Learn more:

Hermès Sees No US Slowdown as Sales Jump 23%

Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermès rose 23 percent in the first quarter, above market expectations, as wealthy shoppers in China and Europe splurged on luxury fashion and accessories despite higher prices and global market turmoil.