default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Hermès Settles Skechers Patent Lawsuit Over Shoe Soles in New York

The Hermès logo outside one of the brand's stores.
Hermès settles Skechers patent lawsuit over shoe soles in New York. (Shutterstock)
By

French luxury fashion house Hermès International SCA has settled a lawsuit brought by Skechers USA Inc that claimed Hermès sneakers infringed Skechers’ patent rights, according to a Wednesday filing in Manhattan federal court.

The filing said the two sides signed a confidential settlement agreement on Monday. Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment and additional details.

Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers sued Hermès last year, alleging its Eclair and Envol sneakers infringe two Skechers design patents covering the undulating “Massage Fit” soles in its “Go Walk” walking shoes.

Skechers said the soles of Hermès’ shoes were “substantially the same” as its soles and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

Hermès did not respond to the allegations in court.

Skechers has also sued Fila, Reebok, Steve Madden and other shoemakers in the past for infringing “Go Walk” design patents, in cases that later settled.

By Blake Brittain

Learn more:

Hermès Sees No US Slowdown as Sales Jump 23%

Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermès rose 23 percent in the first quarter, above market expectations, as wealthy shoppers in China and Europe splurged on luxury fashion and accessories despite higher prices and global market turmoil.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Tiffany, Dior: Understanding the New Model for Luxury Flagships

There are stores, there are flagships, and then there are mega projects like Dior’s Avenue Montaigne, Chanel’s Rue Cambon and Gucci’s Garden that go a step further in driving revenue and creating a lasting impression with shoppers. On Friday after a four-year renovation, Tiffany will make its case to be added to that list.

Heritage Porcelain Brand Ginori 1735 Enters Lifestyle

During Salone del Mobile, Ginori 1735 unveiled its redesigned Milanese flagship store — the latest iteration of the 300-year-old business’ strategic move into the lifestyle market. BoF sits down with Ginori 1735′s brand and product director Annalisa Tani to learn more.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum