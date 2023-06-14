Stitch Fix Appoints New CEO

The Business of Fashion
For storied but faded labels, reissuing archival styles with modern twists is the easy part. Long-term revival requires intensive internal reorganisation.
New-York based streetwear giant Supreme generated revenues of $523.1 million for the year ended March 2023, down from $561.5 million in the same period the year before, according to parent company VF. Corp’s annual report. Net income also decreased to $64.8 million, down from $82.4 million the year before.
The online marketplace favoured by models and influencers has been a brick-and-mortar retail holdout, but its newest storefront could change that.
Retailers have long regarded the e-commerce behemoth as an existential threat, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the benefits of selling on the platform — especially when a sales boost is badly needed.