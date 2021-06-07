Stitch Fix Soars After Quarterly Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

Stitch Fix shares jumped in postmarket trading after the company that recommends and sells clothes online projected fiscal fourth-quarter revenue that topped average analyst expectations.

Stitch Fix expects net revenue of $540 millon to $550 million, it said in a statement. That compares with analyst estimates of $534.8 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The San Francisco-based company’s fiscal third quarter net revenue of $535.6 million and loss per share of 18 cents were also better than Wall Street was anticipating.

The stock jumped more than 15% in postmarket trading. Stitch Fix shares had fallen about 1 percent since the start of the year based on Thursday’s closing price.

By: Jeran Wittenstein