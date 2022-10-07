default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Superdry Shares Leap as UK Fashion Brand Returns to Profit

The exterior of a Superdry store in Sydney's George Street.
The exterior of a Superdry store in Sydney's George Street. (Shutterstock)
By

Superdry Plc shares jumped as the UK fashion brand returned to profit after pandemic-induced losses.

The retailer, known for its logo T-shirts and bright colours, reported adjusted profit before tax of £21.9 million ($24 million), compared with a £12.6 million loss a year earlier. The shares rose as much as 13 percent in London.

The return to profit “marks an inflexion point that gives confidence in its positive long-term trajectory,” Wayne Brown, an analyst at Liberum, wrote in a note to clients. The gain in profitability “is a clear sign of brand health.”

Still, store visits to Superdry haven’t yet recovered to pre-Covid levels and the cost-of-living crisis is hitting consumer spending. Many apparel retailers are struggling as shoppers cut back on non-essential purchases.

“These are exceptional times for retail and for the economy more generally, and like all brands we’re having to work harder than ever to drive performance,” said chief executive Julian Dunkerton.

Superdry needs to refinance an asset-backed lending facility due at the end of January and said talks with lenders have been going well.

By Katie Linsell

Learn more:

Why the Retail Renaissance Can’t Last Forever

Rents plummeted during the pandemic, allowing brands to open thousands of new stores this year. But on the hottest streets, the deals are over and bidding wars have begun.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Case On Set a New Pace For Sportswear?
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Case On Set a New Pace For Sportswear?