Supreme Opening Chicago Store

The streetwear juggernaut is set to open its latest store in Chicago as part of a careful rollout under owner VF Corp, which acquired the label for $2.1 billion in late 2020. The deal cemented Supreme’s position in the fashion mainstream, but raised questions about whether the label could maintain the ‘cred’ that made it so valuable while continuing to expand. Last week, Supreme announced its long-anticipated entry into China via Dover Street Market’s new Beijing store.

Learn more:

Supreme Appoints Tremaine Emory Creative Director

The Denim Tears founder is the streetwear juggernaut’s first major creative appointment since it was acquired by VF Corp for $2.1 billion in late 2020. Emory will work closely with Supreme founder James Jebbia, who will continue to oversee all aspects of the business.