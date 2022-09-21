Target Taps Kika Vargas, Sergio Hudson and La Ligne for Collaborations

Colombian designer Vargas, American designer Hudson, and sportswear brand La Ligne were named Target’s latest designer partners Tuesday. The brands’ collections for the Minnesota-based mass retailer are set to roll out Oct. 9, with over 100 accessory and apparel items total priced between $7 and $70.

Target’s designer collaborations, which offer designer goods at a substantially lower price point, are always talked-about and much anticipated by the consumer. Recent years have seen the mass retailer partner with a number of designers or brands in a season, rather than one label in particular. Last year’s round-up included Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey and Sandy Liang, while in 2020, it partnered with Christopher John Rogers and LoveShackFancy.

