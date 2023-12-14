Temu Files New Lawsuit Against Rival Shein

The Business of Fashion
As top brands seek greater control over distribution in part to avoid discounting, the e-commerce platform has been offering up to 45 percent off smaller labels such as Balenciaga, Diesel, Balmain and Lanvin.
The expanding popularity of K-culture is helping South Korean brands and retailers like Musinsa gain global recognition, explains CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2024.
The State of Fashion 2024 explains why consumer volatility could trigger what’s known in supply chains circles as the “bullwhip effect,” in which small changes in demand can cause increasing large fluctuations upstream and downstream.
Wall Street says the $5.8 billion bid for the American department store chain comes below even the most conservative estimates for the value of Macy’s real estate properties alone.