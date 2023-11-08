default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

The RealReal Shares Skyrocket After Profitability Update

Shopping bags from the RealReal.
The luxury resale platform’s stock soared 30 percent Wednesday. (Courtesy)
By

The luxury resale platform’s stock soared 30 percent Wednesday, after exceeding Wall Street estimates for revenue and profit in its third-quarter earnings.

Analysts point to its gross margin improvements, as well as its adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million, down from a $28.2 million loss in the same period last year. The company is slated to reach profitability next year, and its latest report shows that it’s well on its way.

”We are very pleased with the potential progress that we can make and deliver on that commitment,” chief executive John Korryl said in the earnings call Tuesday.

In the third quarter, The RealReal’s gross merchandise value, a metric of sales, fell 8 percent due to its strategic elimination of lower-value products. Earlier this year, the company announced it would be testing new revenue streams such as on-site advertising and warranty return insurance. Neither will launch until next year, according to Korryl.

”[The RealReal] is making the necessary adjustments to improve profitability, and we’re starting to see these changes pay off,” Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow wrote in a note Tuesday evening. “While this does come with a slow down in sales, margin improvements are hard to ignore.”

Learn more:

Inside The RealReal’s Big Reset

The luxury resale platform’s CEO John Koryl spoke with BoF exclusively about new revenue streams, consignment updates and other ways of reaching profitability after a decade of losses.

About the author
Cathaleen Chen
Cathaleen Chen

Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Why Shein Keeps Buying Its Rivals

The ultra-fast fashion giant’s latest acquisition of Missguided and a partnership with Forever 21 will grant it access to new customers and distribution channels.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023