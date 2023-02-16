default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

The RealReal Announces Layoffs, Store Closures

The RealReal store in Soho, New York. Shutterstock.
By

In an effort to cut costs, the luxury resale platform will lay off 230 employees and close four stores this year, the company said in an SEC filing Thursday.

The layoffs will affect 7 percent of its workforce. The RealReal will close its San Francisco and Chicago flagships, as well as two additional stores in Atlanta and Austin. The company will also shutter two consignment offices and reduce its office spaces in New York City and San Francisco.

The RealReal “will continue to evaluate its real estate presence as it deems appropriate to create efficiencies and to address trends in the marketplace and macroeconomic factors,” it said in the filing.

A number of retailers and brands have taken steps to reduce headcount in recent months. Earlier this week, Neiman Marcus Group announced plans to eliminate about 5 percent of its workforce. In January, Ssense laid off 138 employees, or also about 7 percent of its overall workforce.

Last year, The RealReal announced it was on track to be profitable by 2024. In the past year, its shares have lost more than 80 percent of their value.

Learn more:

Can Fashion Resale Ever Be a Profitable Business?

Companies like The RealReal and ThredUp promised Wall Street that with scale comes profit. But operational costs and competition have kept them in the red.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Timberland Be More Than Just a Boot Brand?

After years of flat sales, the VF Corp.-owned shoemaker is looking to clarify its sometimes muddled image with consumers. On deck: product innovation, buzzy collaborations and more apparel.

The Pandemic Sweatpants Brand That Kept on Growing

Aviator Nation’s pricey sweatpants and cashmeres had a cult following before they were swept up in the “dopamine dressing” phenomenon. Now, founder Paige Mycoskie – still the brand’s only shareholder – is ready to see just how big her vision for California surfer cool can get.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech