T.J. Maxx Parent Lifts Annual Forecast on Demand for Discounted Apparel

The Swedish fast fashion giant is investigating 20 alleged instances of labour abuse at its Myanmar suppliers just weeks after top rival Inditex said it was phasing out factories in the Southeast Asian country.
Adidas and Nike and retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Fanatics have made significant investments in merchandise. Total sponsorship value grew to at least $349 million, from $342 million in 2019, according to GlobalData, with many brands aligning themselves with themes of women’s empowerment.
Pandora A/S raised its revenue forecast on strong demand as the Danish jewellery chain expands sales of lab-grown diamonds, aiming to popularise the cheaper alternatives to mined gems.
London-based DTC womenswear brand Me+Em is betting that its lego-like approach to fashion, which built it a following in its home country, will translate to the US market.