UK retail sales slide at fastest pace in more than a year.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Zara owner Inditex is in the process of stopping purchases from Myanmar, the company told Reuters on Thursday, as a result of a campaign by global workers’ union IndustriALL to convince companies to divest from the country.
Gap’s new CEO is regarded as the architect behind Barbie’s sensational comeback. Can he replicate the playbook to save a $15 billion fashion empire?
The cult designer’s sellout tie-up with Nike for the US women’s national soccer team demonstrates the sport’s soaring star power and opportunity for brands to cash in on the Women’s World Cup.
The magazine, the latest Vox Media company to launch a retail platform, will sell branded merchandise online.