Vans Owner VF Corp Misses Quarterly Profit Expectations

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The American designer is tasked with reinvigorating the company’s entire portfolio, working directly alongside its new CEO, Richard Dickson, BoF has learned. He’ll also play a more hands-on role at Old Navy as chief creative officer.
The ‘materials science’ start-up, whose investors include funds backed by Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, has struggled to sustain the momentum generated by its brightly coloured sweatsuits during the pandemic.
Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.
We’re in the thick of earnings season, with over a dozen major fashion and beauty companies reporting their quarterly and full-year results. Here’s which ones to watch out for, and why.