default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Vans Owner VF Corp Misses Quarterly Profit Expectations

The Vans sneaker maker said it has started looking for a permanent chief executive and named Richard Carucci as interim chairman of the board.
CFO Matt Puckett announced that he will be stepping down later this year. (Shutterstock)
By

VF Corp reported third-quarter profit below expectations and said its CFO Matt Puckett will be stepping down later this year, sending the Vans sneaker maker’s shares down about 9 percent in extended trading.

The company also reported a 16 percent fall in the quarterly revenue, hurt by weakness in its Vans sneaker brands in the United States as well as in key markets in Europe and Asia.

“We are seeing slowing consumer confidence and greater caution continuing in the wholesale channel,” said Puckett in a post-earnings call.

The North Face parent reported an adjusted profit of 57 cents per share, compared with market expectations of a profit of 77 cents, as per LSEG data.

By Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Learn more:

Vans Owner VF Corp Lays Off 500 Employees in Restructuring Push

The company has been struggling to survive a tough US retail environment in which customers have been cutting back on non-essential spending.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Gap Inc. Names Zac Posen Creative Director

The American designer is tasked with reinvigorating the company’s entire portfolio, working directly alongside its new CEO, Richard Dickson, BoF has learned. He’ll also play a more hands-on role at Old Navy as chief creative officer.

Pangaia’s Net Losses Surpassed $50 Million in 2022

The ‘materials science’ start-up, whose investors include funds backed by Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, has struggled to sustain the momentum generated by its brightly coloured sweatsuits during the pandemic.

How Nike Ran Off Course

Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds