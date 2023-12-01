default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Vans Owner VF Corp Lays Off 500 Employees in Restructuring Push

Two activist investors are pushing for changes at Vans owner VF Corp.
The company has been struggling to survive a tough US retail environment in which customers have been cutting back on non-essential spending. (Getty Images)
By

Vans owner VF Corp said on Thursday it has laid off about 500 employees as it aims to restructure its business and improve operations globally.

The company has been struggling to survive a tough US retail environment in which customers have been cutting back on non-essential spending.

It had in October come under pressure from activist investor firms Legion Partners Asset Management and Engaged Capital, which insisted on cost cuts and a halt to acquisitions.

Sales at its Vans brand have been dropping for the last few quarters, with the new CEO Bracken Darrell recently saying that it would not see a turnaround this year.

He had also warned of a large-scale cost reduction program to rebuild its business.

The job cuts took place across all its brands, corporate functions and geographies. VF had about 33,000 employees as of April 1, according to a regulatory filing.

Its stock, which has lost 40 percent of its value so far this year, was trading flat after the bell.

By Annett Mary Manoj and Kate Masters

Learn more:

What Is VF Corp.’s Plan for Vans and Its Other Struggling Brands?

Activist investors are demanding big changes at the fashion conglomerate, which also owns The North Face, Supreme, Timberland and other brands. The company will have a chance to lay out its own vision when it releases earnings this week.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

The Strategy Behind Shay Mitchell’s Travel Brand Béis

The luggage and lifestyle brand is expanding its product and marketing strategies while launching collaborations and pop-up stores as its founder, Shay Mitchell, eyes expansion and profitability after five years in business. BoF learns more.

Richemont Won’t Inject Cash Into Farfetch

Richemont, owner of jeweller Cartier, said on Wednesday it would not inject any cash into online luxury retailer Farfetch, following a report that the latter was exploring going private.

The Rise of the Fast Fashion Converts

A small but growing online fashion community is practising a more critical form of consumption, marrying the quiet luxury trend with a desire for value and environmentally responsible products.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024