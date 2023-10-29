default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

What Is VF Corp.’s Plan for Vans and Its Other Struggling Brands?

Activist investors are demanding big changes at the fashion conglomerate, which also owns The North Face, Supreme, Timberland and other brands. The company will have a chance to lay out its own vision when it releases earnings this week.
Two activist investors are pushing for changes at Vans owner VF Corp.
The point of a fashion conglomerate is scale and diversification: resources can be shared across the portfolio, keeping costs down. And if one brand has hit a rough patch, others can pick up the slack.

VF Corp. is getting neither of those benefits right now. Three of its four biggest brands – Vans, Timberland and Dickies – are losing customers, and booming sales at The North Face aren’t enough to make up for it. Behind the scenes, high debt levels are reducing the benefits of its size, as is a wide-ranging portfolio that includes Jansport backpacks, Dickies overalls and Supreme T-shirts.

A pair of activist investors have recently offered up some solutions: sell the non-core brands, cut costs and use the cash those moves free up to pay down debt and resuscitate Vans. Though not mentioned by either fund, Supreme’s struggles since VF’s $2 billion acquisition in 2020 are also weighing on the company’s outlook.

Their proposals probably aren’t too far off from what VF CEO Bracken Darrell is pushing internally. VF had already said it was shopping around its backpack brands before the activists had their say, for instance.

These moves are in keeping with the industry trend toward bigger, narrowly focused conglomerates: Kering sold the last of its non-luxury brands years ago, and there is constant speculation as to why hard luxury-focused Richemont holds onto ready-to-wear brands like Chloé. Tapestry’s pending acquisition of Capri is another example. It’s a bit harder to draw a through line between Vans, The North Face and Supreme than Coach and Michael Kors. But it’ll be easier once VF addresses the problems weighing on its balance sheet.

In a statement, VF said it is “taking immediate and decisive actions to strengthen the company’s position.” This week’s earnings will provide the first public opportunity for executives to lay out their own vision in more detail. Then it’s up to shareholders to decide which path they prefer.

The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to brian.baskin@businessoffashion.com.

Brian Baskin
Brian Baskin

Brian Baskin is Deputy Editor at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and oversees BoF's beauty, retail, direct-to-consumer, technology, marketing and workplace verticals.

