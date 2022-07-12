Victoria’s Secret Names Pink Brand Head as CEO

Victoria’s Secret has named Amy Hauk chief executive of both the Victoria’s Secret and Pink brands. Since 2018, Hauk served as the chief executive of Pink, and prior to that, spent a decade in merchandising at Bath and Body Works — which, along with Victoria’s Secret, was under the umbrella of retail conglomerate L Brands until August of last year.

Along with Hauk’s appointment, Victoria’s Secret also announced the appointment of Christine (Chris) Rupp as chief customer officer and Greg Unis chief growth officer. Rupp joins Victoria’s Secret from grocer Albertsons, where she was chief customer and digital officer, while Unis previously led Victoria’s Secret Beauty.

