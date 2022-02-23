default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Yeezy Gap Drops First Looks From ‘Engineered By’ Balenciaga Collab

The designer and performer formerly known as Kanye West has been generating unprecedented hype for Demna and Balenciaga.
Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga. Yeezy Gap.
Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga's first drop. Yeezy Gap.
By

On Wednesday, Gap revealed the first capsule of products from its “Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga” line: a three-way partnership between the American retail giant, Ye (the performer formerly known as Kanye West), and the Paris-based luxury brand.

Most items, including $240 drop-shoulder hoodies with a dove motif and $220 stone-washed jeans, sold out on the retailer’s e-commerce site within minutes. Gap did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many of each style were produced.

Since launching its partnership with Ye last year, Gap has garnered increased attention on social media and in the press through limited-edition drops co-signed by the performer’s Yeezy label including zipper-less puffer coats and solid hoodies, which have quickly become among the most traded items on resale platforms like StockX.

Tuesday, fans of the project watched as a timer for new products being released on the site kept changing and resetting throughout the day.

Both Ye and estranged wife Kim Kardashian West have frequently sported looks by Balenciaga and its creative director Demna for public appearances including album drops, Saturday Night Live, and even dates with new partners as the pair embarked on a highly-publicised separation after seven years of marriage.

Balenciaga’s awareness in the United States has subsequently exploded, and it inked deals to design items for Yeezy Gap and for Kardashian West to star in the French brand’s campaigns.

Learn more:

Yeezy Gives Gap Its First Hit With Hypebeasts

Yeezy x Gap hoodies have quickly become the most traded streetwear items on resale site StockX and are fetching premiums like those seen on Yeezy sneakers. But whether Yeezy can boost Gap’s overall performance is another question.

Topics

