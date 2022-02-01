Kim Kardashian Stars In First Balenciaga Campaign

Balenciaga and Kim Kardashian are making it official.

After months of repping the French luxury brand — including on the Met Gala red carpet, the “Saturday Night Live” stage, and during paparazzi-conscious outings with boyfriend Pete Davidson — the reality TV and social media star is now starring in her first official campaign for Balenciaga.

2021 saw Balenciaga push for higher visibility, particularly in the buoyant US luxury market, by tapping major celebrities like singer Justin Bieber and actress Isabelle Huppert for its campaigns. The brand also partnered with cult animated show The Simpsons on a special episode and capsule collection

In the February 2022 campaign, which highlights carry-over staples designed by creative director Demna like Hourglass bags, Cagole boots and Triple S Sneakers, Bieber and Huppert appear again in addition to Kardashian, who was photographed in her Calabasas home.

The move is the latest example of how Balenciaga is leaning more heavily than ever on Kardashian and the musician formerly known as Kanye West (her estranged husband, who now simply goes by “Ye”). Balenciaga has dressed Ye for most of his recent public engagements, and is set to collaborate with his label Yeezy on a line of special-edition products for the Gap.

