Zalando Cuts 2023 Sales Forecast as Demand Stays Weak

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The ultra-fast fashion giant’s latest acquisition of Missguided and a partnership with Forever 21 will grant it access to new customers and distribution channels.
Bolt has released its latest report, designed to equip retailers with critical insights on retail trends ahead of the holiday season and share survey findings from 100+ US-based e-commerce companies which generate more than $5 million in online gross merchandise volume.
Sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma are seeking to take advantage of a flirtation with soccer by the fashion world to reach a new customer base.
Urban Outfitters has spent over $100 million building Nuuly, a competitor to Rent the Runway that stocks more casual clothing. Four years in, the service is growing fast, and its owner says it will soon be profitable.