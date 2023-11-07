Bangladesh Hikes Minimum Wage for Garment Workers After Protests

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
E.L.V. Denim founder and creative director Anna Foster has built a profitable start-up turning unwanted cast offs into handcrafted denim sold at Neiman Marcus and Moda Operandi.
The eight founding members of the nonprofit initiative say it is the first of its kind explicitly focused on the challenge for shoes.
Retailers including Selfridges, Asos and Boohoo have mislabelled real feathers as ‘faux,’ according to a new investigation, as the feather trend on red carpets and runways fuels debate over whether the material is ethical.
Without greater commitment and investment from brands, the industry faces a 133 million tonne shortfall in supply of lower-impact materials in 2030, according to a new report.