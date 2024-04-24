Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

EU Parliament Approves Ban of Products Made With Forced Labour

EU flags flutter in the wind in front of the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters.
The European Parliament approved rules on Tuesday to ban in the EU the sale, import and export of goods made using forced labour. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
By

The European Parliament approved rules on Tuesday to ban in the EU the sale, import and export of goods made using forced labour.

Why It’s Important

The move was driven by EU lawmakers concerned about human rights in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

The United States enacted a similar law in 2021 to safeguard its market from products potentially tainted by human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where the US government says China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, a major cotton producer that also supplies much of the world’s materials for solar panels.

ADVERTISEMENT

How It Works

National authorities in the 27-country bloc or the executive Commission will be able to investigate suspicious goods, supply chains, and manufacturers. Preliminary investigations should be wrapped up within 30 working days.

If a product is deemed to have been made using forced labour, it will no longer be possible to sell it in the EU market and shipments will be intercepted at the EU’s borders.

Key Quote

“Today, worldwide, 28 million people are trapped in the hands of human traffickers and states who force them to work for little or no pay. Europe cannot export its values while importing products made with forced labour. The fact that the EU finally has a law to ban these products is one of the biggest achievements of this mandate,” Maria-Manuel Leitao-Marques, a Portuguese Member of the Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the Parliament, said.

What’s Next

The EU Parliament approved the law with a large majority of 555 votes in favour, six against, and 45 abstentions.

It still needs approval from EU countries to enter into force — a final step that is usually a formality which approves laws with no changes.

EU countries will have to start applying the law within three years.

By Nette Nöstlinger, Editors: Charlotte Van Campenhout and Ros Russell

Learn more:

ADVERTISEMENT

Garment Workers Have Lost Out on £4 Billion of Severance Pay, Says Rights Group

The Worker Rights Consortium says that garment workers have been denied billions of pounds of legally mandated severance pay after being sacked or losing their jobs due to brands cancelling orders or factory closures.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

Fashion’s Virgin Plastic Problem

The industry needs to ditch its reliance on fossil-fuel-based materials like polyester in order to meet climate targets, according to a new report from Textile Exchange.

Are H&M and Zara Harming Forests in Brazil?

Cotton linked to environmental and human rights abuses in Brazil is leaking into the supply chains of major fashion brands, a new investigation has found, prompting Zara-owner Inditex to send a scathing rebuke to the industry’s biggest sustainable cotton certifier.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024