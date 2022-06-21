default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

European Fashion Councils Form Fashion Alliance to Lobby on Sustainability Policy

European Fashion Alliance
European Fashion Alliance (F Baumhammel )
By

France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and Italy’s Camera Nazionale Della Moda are among the 25 members of the the European Fashion Alliance announced Tuesday and spearheaded by the Fashion Council Germany.

The Alliance said it aims to foster sustainability, innovation and inclusivity across European markets. Over the coming months, its members will jointly develop a strategy to transform the industry in line with broader efforts to establish more environmentally and socially responsible business practices. The move comes as the fashion industry faces mounting scrutiny from global regulators.

The Prince’s Foundation, a sustainability charity, is the only UK representative member. The British Fashion Council, a notable absence from the sweeping list of European fashion councils involved, did not immediately respond to BoF’s request for comment.

Learn more:

Fashion Brands Face EU Sustainability Crackdown

The 27-member bloc outlined an ambitious policy strategy Wednesday that aims to curb the industry’s environmental impact and address labour abuses.


