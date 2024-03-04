France Mulls Penalties to Rein In Ultra-Fast Fashion Brands

The Business of Fashion
LVMH and Kering wrote down billions of dollars of unsold inventory last year. What to do with it has become an increasingly complex challenge.
The Swedish company was at the forefront of efforts to scale up supply of more sustainable materials. It filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.
The Swedish textile recycler said it was unable to secure sufficient long-term funds to continue operations.
A landmark piece of legislation designed to make companies accountable for labour abuses and environmental damage in their supply chains has faltered, reflecting growing political opposition to more onerous climate rules.