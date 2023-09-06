Inditex’s Zara to Launch Its Second-Hand Platform in France

Spanish fashion retailer Zara will expand its service to sell, repair or donate second-hand clothes in France from Thursday, its owner Inditex said on Wednesday.

The service, which will be available through Zara’s stores, its website and a mobile app, already exists for its British customers since last October. The company’s chief executive, Oscar Garcia Maceiras, has said it will be launched in Germany also this year.

The company aims to extend the life of customers’ Zara clothes contribute to the reduction of waste and the consumption of new raw materials, it said in a statement.

Zara has also said 40 percent of clothing pieces will be made with recycled fibres by 2030, and it is backing charities such as Moda Re, which manage textile waste. The company seeks to reduce its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and by 90 percent by 2040.

Zara is following other fast fashion brands, such as its main competitor H&M, in offering products for resale at a time when the global second-hand apparel market is growing.

By Corina Pons and Emma Pinedo; Editors: Inti Landauro and Tomasz Janowski

