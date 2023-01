Bestseller, C&A, H&M, Inditex, Otto Group and PVH Corp. are now signatories of the legally binding Pakistan Accord, the companies said in a statement released Monday calling on other businesses to follow suit.

Announced in December last year, the Pakistan Accord is the first step in expansion beyond Bangladesh for the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry, a legally binding agreement signed by 190 brands and factories to ensure better safety standards in supplier factories. Brands were able to sign the Pakistan Accord as of Jan. 16 this year, with German retailer Tchibo also among the signatories.

The International Accord is an evolution of the Bangladesh Accord, a landmark worker safety agreement established in the wake of the deadly Rana Plaza collapse in 2013.

The Pakistan Accord marks a new milestone for the International Accord, a legally binding commitment from brands to ensure worker safety in garment factories that had previously not expanded beyond Bangladesh.