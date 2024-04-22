Designer Nancy Gonzalez Sentenced to 18 Months in Exotic Skin Smuggling Case

Colombian designer Nancy Gonzalez has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegally smuggling millions of dollars of crocodile and snakeskin handbags into the US, according to a statement issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida Monday.

The designer, who has sold bags to celebrities like Britney Spears and Victoria Beckham and whose products were featured in the film “The Devil Wears Prada,” had previously pled guilty to the charges.

Her Colombia-based company Gzuniga Ltd was banned from selling any exotic-skin bags for next three years and ordered to forfeit all handbags and previously seized products.

