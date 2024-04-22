Skip to main content
Sustainability

Designer Nancy Gonzalez Sentenced to 18 Months in Exotic Skin Smuggling Case

The Colombian designer, whose bags have been worn by celebrities and featured on shows like Sex and the City, previously pled guilty to illegally importing millions of dollars of crocodile and snakeskin handbags into the US.
Designer Nancy Gonzalez wears a black dress with cape sleeves.
Designer Nancy Gonzalez has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile and snakeskin products into the US. (Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic via )
By

Colombian designer Nancy Gonzalez has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegally smuggling millions of dollars of crocodile and snakeskin handbags into the US, according to a statement issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida Monday.

The designer, who has sold bags to celebrities like Britney Spears and Victoria Beckham and whose products were featured in the film “The Devil Wears Prada,” had previously pled guilty to the charges.

Her Colombia-based company Gzuniga Ltd was banned from selling any exotic-skin bags for next three years and ordered to forfeit all handbags and previously seized products.

Designer Nancy Gonzalez Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Exotic-Skin Designer Handbags

The Colombian designer faces up to 20 years in jail and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

