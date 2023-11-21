default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Designer Nancy Gonzalez Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Exotic-Skin Designer Handbags

The Colombian designer faces up to 20 years in jail and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
Nancy Gonzalez attends the El Museo Gala 2017 at The Plaza Hotel on May 11, 2017 in New York City.
Designer Nancy Gonzalez has pled guilty to charges of smuggling luxury handbags into the US. (Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)
By

Colombian designer Nancy Gonzalez has pled guilty to illegally importing handbags made from exotic reptile skins into the US, according to a statement issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida Friday.

The designer — who has sold her bags to celebrities like Britney Spears and Victoria Beckham, and even snagged a mention in the film “The Devil Wears Prada” — was charged with one count of conspiracy and two counts of smuggling handbags made from python and caiman skins between February 2016 and April 2019.

Both species are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The designer was extradited to the US from Colombia earlier this year to face the charges against her. Her Colombia-based business Gzuniga Ltd and two other individuals have also been charged.

According to prosecutors, Gonzalez and the other defendants used relatives, friends and employees of the designer’s manufacturing business in Colombia to smuggle hundreds of handbags, purses and totes into the US in luggage or on their person while travelling on passenger airlines. Once in the US, the bags were allegedly delivered to the Gzuniga showroom in New York and sold on to high-end retailers.

Gonzalez decided to plead guilty rather than negotiate with prosecutors “who have treated her most unfairly,” her defense attorney Sam Rabin said in an email.

While the designer has already been incarcerated in Colombia for more than a year, he characterised the misdeed as an administrative one: failing to obtain the proper paperwork for samples in order to meet buyers’ deadlines. Less than one percent of the bags Gonzalez imported into the US lacked proper documentation and all were made using skin from farm-raised reptiles, not protected species as prosecutors allege, Rabin said.

The 70-year-old designer is facing up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and 20 years on each of the smuggling charges, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

Learn more:

Could Exotic Skins Go the Same Way as Fur?

While some companies have denounced the use of crocodile, snake and ostrich skins to make high-end leather goods, others are doubling down on the product category.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Taking Stock of the Burberry Reboot

The British luxury brand’s quarterly results were disappointing, but we have yet to see the full potential of the new business and creative vision take hold, writes Imran Amed.

Can Luxury Brands Grow in 2024?

For over a decade, luxury brands could depend on casualisation, China and a post-pandemic boom to drive record sales and profits. Now that those factors have played out, its unclear where they will turn next for growth.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023