default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

Renewcell Launches Strategic Review, Seeks New Funding

The Swedish textile recycler has been under pressure since a weaker-than-expected sales update in October sent its share price plummeting and prompted the abrupt departure of its CEO.
Swedish textile recycler Renewcell's new plant.
Swedish textile recycler Renewcell is ramping up production at its new plant, but struggling to secure sales. (Alexander Donka)
By

Swedish textile recycler Renewcell said it has launched a strategic review to explore fresh funding options, after struggling to lock in sales of the material it produces.

The company has been under pressure since October, when a weaker-than-expected sales update sent its share price plummeting and prompted the abrupt replacement of its CEO. Sales remained low in October and are expected to be lower than previously anticipated in November as well, Renewcell said in a regulatory filing Monday.

How the company navigates its current challenges is being closely watched as a test case for bringing new and more sustainable material innovations to market. Renewcell counts among the first in a cohort of innovators looking to penetrate the fashion market at industrial scale.

While brands have said they want access to more recycled materials and even invested in the sector, demand continues to lag expectations. Renewcell said it’s in ongoing discussions with a number of customers to secure orders, but the timing of when those might materialise remains uncertain.

In the meantime the company said it is exploring options to secure fresh funding, including raising additional debt and seeking an equity injection through a rights issue or by targeting a financial or strategic investor.

Learn more:

What’s Blocking the Rise of More Sustainable Materials?

Weaker-than-expected demand for Swedish textile recycler Renewcell’s first commercial volumes of recycled cellulose pulp has sent the company’s stock price plummeting and highlighted broader hurdles challenging efforts to lessen fashion’s environmental footprint.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

Resale’s Fast Fashion Purge

Vestiaire Collective will now block 30 brands including Gap, H&M and Zara from its platform, adding to an earlier ban on Boohoo and other low-priced online retailers. It’s an eco-conscious spin on a broader push upmarket by secondhand companies.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023