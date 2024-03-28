Skip to main content
Sustainability

Multiple Bidders Emerge to Buy Bankrupt Recycler Renewcell

A deadline to submit initial offers passed on Thursday, with a final deal expected to close mid-April.
Renewcell's textile recycling plant.
Multiple bidders have put in offers to buy bankrupt Swedish textile recycler Renewcell. (Alexander Donka)
By

Multiple bidders have put in offers to buy the business and assets of bankrupt Swedish textile recycler Renewcell, the company’s bankruptcy trustee said Thursday.

The process has been closely watched by many in the industry, keen to see a business that represented one of fashion’s most advanced prospects to meet increasing demand for circular fibres revived.

The nature of the bids and the names of the bidders were not disclosed. A final closing is expected mid-April following a review process.

Why Renewcell’s Bankruptcy Might Be the Push Textile Recycling Needed

In the weeks since one of the industry’s most promising recycling start-ups filed for bankruptcy, big brands have put more money and more commitment into bringing innovations to market.

Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections