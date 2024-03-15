Why Renewcell’s Bankruptcy Might Be the Push Textile Recycling Needed

The Business of Fashion
The Swedish company was at the forefront of efforts to scale up supply of more sustainable materials. It filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.
Weaker-than-expected demand for Swedish textile recycler Renewcell’s first commercial volumes of recycled cellulose pulp has sent the company’s stock price plummeting and highlighted broader hurdles challenging efforts to lessen fashion’s environmental footprint.
Without greater commitment and investment from brands, the industry faces a 133 million tonne shortfall in supply of lower-impact materials in 2030, according to a new report.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
Thirty years of providing the world’s finest wool to the fashion house Loro Piana has done almost nothing for the Indigenous people of the Peruvian Andes.
The fast-fashion giant has joined Vargas and TPG to back a new polyester recycling venture following its failed bet on Renewcell.
Meeting the industry’s emissions targets will require more collective action and new financing models, according to a new report by leading manufacturers.
The ‘instant fashion’ juggernaut’s explosive growth is attracting imitators. But keeping up with Shein’s relentless churn puts the industry on a perilous course when it comes to sustainability, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.