Are New Materials Ready to Go Mainstream?

Weaker-than-expected demand for Swedish textile recycler Renewcell’s first commercial volumes of recycled cellulose pulp has sent the company’s stock price plummeting and highlighted broader hurdles challenging efforts to lessen fashion’s environmental footprint.
Calls for more sustainable alternatives have created opportunities for makers, but the capital-intensive, often lengthy process of bringing new materials to market represents a huge challenge — especially when consumer-facing brand ambitions are involved.
Japanese sportswear group Goldwin and biotech start-up Spiber are set to test the market for lab-grown materials with collections for brands including North Face and Woolrich this fall.
Unpaid wages, unexplained dismissals, and punishing working hours are among the catalogue of exploitative practices in UK’s garment sector, according to new industry report.
Despite strides made to eliminate the use of forced labour in fashion’s supply chain, companies’ commitments straggle due to a lack of transparency, according to a new industry report.
Rachel Arthur, the sustainable fashion advocacy lead at the UN Environment Programme, breaks down for The State of Fashion 2024 why marketers should have a bigger role in efforts to improve the way the industry operates.
Two landmark bills taking aim at the industry’s environmental and social impact — the New York Fashion Act and the Fashion Workers Act — are back on the US state’s legislative agenda.