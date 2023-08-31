Why the Business of Beauty Ingredients Is So Hard to Crack

The Business of Fashion
The manufacturer-turned-incubator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and put its consumer businesses, including lines from Jonathan Van Ness and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, up for sale.
The bankrupt biotech manufacturer-turned-beauty conglomerate has put Biossance, Jonathan Van Ness’ JVN and other lines up for sale. Is anyone buying?
Arcaea, a beauty company that launches today with a $78 million funding round, not only says yes, but wants to enable the entire industry to do so.
The company closed a Series C funding round, led by Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), the late-stage venture arm of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, and Senator Investment Group. Several existing investors, including Chanel and Mousse Partners, also participated in the round.
The purchase of the high-growth indie label marks the company’s first M&A deal since 2020.
Designer houses are marketing formerly disposable beauty products into collectibles, with prices to match. Welcome to the age of $500 lipstick.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Burberry, Fashion Nova and Chalhoub Group.
Heaven, the designer label’s lower priced diffusion line that leans on grunge, rave and Y2K, has been a hit with younger shoppers. Marc Jacobs Beauty, under Coty, should follow its lead.